Gitch Gear Devoted to Lakewalk Reconstruction

DULUTH, Minn. – Gitch Gear, a Lake Superior devoted retailer has launched a fundraiser called Lakewalk With Me.

100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of special t-shirts will go to the city and its efforts to restore the lakewalk.

“The Gitch Gear team we just have a passion for the lake, we love being down there. When I have a chance with my family that’s where we go, we just love being down there it’s such a natural environment and such a beautiful environment and we just want other people to see that as well,” said Shawn Finstrom, the co-owner of Gitch Gear.

The shirts can be found at Trailfitters, Canal Park Brewing, as well as on Gitch Gear’s website here.