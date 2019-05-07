Hermantown Suspect Wore Bullet-Proof Vest During Officer-Involved Shooting

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified two officers who used deadly force during an officer-involved shooting May 4 in Hermantown. Meanwhile, the investigation has revealed the suspect killed in the shooting – Timothy Russell Majchrzak, 37, of Hermantown — was wearing a bullet proof vest.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Fralich – a 12-year veteran of the force – used his vehicle to strike Majchrzak.

Deputy Jason Kuhnly – a five-year veteran of the force — fired his weapon during the incident.

The Midwest Medical Examiner said Majchrzak died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident was captured on Kuhnly’s dash-cam video.

BCA crime scene investigators recovered a semi-automatic handgun at the scene.

“At one point during the encounter Mr. Majchrzak pointed a gun at Deputy Kuhnly and the two exchanged gunfire. Mr. Majchrzak was struck in the vest but continued to fire on Deputy Kuhnly. At another point Deputy Fralich struck Mr. Majchrzak with his squad. St. Louis County and Hermantown law enforcement personnel rendered medical aid but Mr. Majchrzak was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to a news release by the BCA.

The BCA is investigating the incident at the request of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.