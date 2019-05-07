Hill City Officer-Involved Shooting Suspect Ruled Competent for Trial

A Hill City man facing multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder, after an officer involved shooting and domestic assault incident in February in Itasca County, has been ruled competent to proceed in court after a mental health evaluation.

According to the criminal complaint officers with the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic assault call on Feb. 10. Upon arrival officers spoke with the homeowner who informed them that his ex-wife and son were inside and had come to his house after being assaulted by 44-year-old Roy Thomas Miller at Miller’s residence.

According to the complaint, the male victim told officers the incident started when his step-dad, Miller, picked up the family dog and the dog peed on him. When the mother and son began to laugh Miller became angry and aggressive towards the male victim.

The female victim threatened to call the police due to his aggressive behavior which resulted in Miller grabbing her cell phone and breaking it. Miller then grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground and punched her in the face with a closed fist. The male victim told officers Miller also punched him in the face with a closed fist and chased them around the home throwing objects.

The male victim told authorities when Miller went to retrieve a rifle from his firearm safe both the female and male victim fled the home.

The female and male victims were transported to the Grand Itasca Hospital for their injuries which included bruising and swelling in the facial areas.

According to reports, when authorities arrived at the Miller residence to speak with him two gunshots were heard coming from the direction of the house. Shortly after, a white pickup truck drove up the driveway in the direction of the officers and began firing at the officers. Officers returned fire and Miller’s vehicle went into the ditch.

Reports say Miller threw a handgun out of the vehicle before exiting.

Miller is due back in court June 12.