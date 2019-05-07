Living Well with Diabetes Workshop Offered in Duluth

The Six-Week Class is Offered Every Monday at Blue Cross Blue Shield Retail Center in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Managing a serious health condition can not only take a physical toll, but a mental and emotional toll as well.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in ten adults have diabetes.

That rate rises to one in three for adults with pre-diabetes.

These conditions can be managed with proven, simple lifestyle changes. If you or a loved one lives with diabetes or pre-diabetes, this class is for you.

Offered in partnership with Age Well Arrowhead and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Retail Center, Living Well with Diabetes is a six-week workshop which guides people in developing lifestyle strategies to improve overall well-being.

Participants learn practical techniques to manage symptoms like fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia and stress; as well as how to work effectively with family and health providers.

Trained peer leaders facilitate the interactive classes encouraging development of weekly action plans and maintaining goals set.

This free course is open to adults with Type II diabetes, pre-diabetes, family members and caregivers.

Beginning April 29, the class meets every Monday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Blue Shield Retail Center located at 425 West Superior Street #1060 in Duluth.

Benefits include connecting with others managing similar health conditions, strengthening community support, and developing pro-active skills to partner with doctors, diabetes educators, and other healthcare professionals.

Extensive research shows that this workshop will support—not replace—medical care from qualified healthcare professionals, and improve overall health and wellbeing.

Click here to learn more about this class and other courses offering in the Northland.