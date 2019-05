North Dakota State Eliminates UMD Men’s Lacrosse from MCLA Tournament

The Bison knock off the Bulldogs for the second straight year.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – For the second straight year, the UMD men’s lacrosse team fell at the hands of North Dakota State as the Bison defeated the Bulldogs 17-14 in the MCLA quarterfinals.

Bulldogs led 13-11 going into the fourth quarter, but the Bison dominated the final frame, outscoring UMD 6-1.