Prep Softball: Hawks Hang on Against Rails; Hunters Win Big Against Hilltoppers

Proctor rallied late but Hermantown was able to hang on while Duluth Denfeld defeated Duluth Marshall.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a battle of Duluth, Denfeld struck early to get the 12-5 win over Marshall.

In other softball action, Hermantown jumped out to an early lead over Proctor and had a 5-0 lead going into the sixth. Proctor would score three runs, then Payton Rodberg hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to make it 5-4, but the Hawks would get the final three outs to hang on for the 5-4 win.