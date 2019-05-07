Rehabilitation Construction Resumes between Eight and Ninth Street

DULUTH, Minn. – A nearly $2 million construction project to improve intersections and the public right of way is now resuming between Eighth and Ninth Street near Woodland Avenue

The federally funded project, which began in 20–18, will include new street striping and sidewalk repairs.

During the construction, there will be no parking in selected areas while crews are working within the parking lanes.

City officials say it’s important to maintain traffic flows during the improvements.

“It gets 6,000 to 7,000 cars a day,” said Project Engineer Patrick Loomis.

“Its more of what we call a connector so its high traffic. So from an engineer point of view, we just want to keep traffic moving,” Loomis continues.

Officials also tell us street closures or detours are not likely.

The project is expected to be completed by May 31st.