Superior Middle School Placed on Lockdown Earlier Today

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Superior Middle School was put on a “lock hold” earlier today within the building.

“The hold was initiated so that building staff could address a safety concern within the building,” the district said in a letter sent to parents. “The concern has been addressed, everyone is safe and the school day is proceeding as normal. The students and staff were able to continue with classroom activities during the hold and did a great job.”

It’s not known what caused the incident. Superior Police told Fox 21 they were not dispatched to the scene.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.