Union Miners and Construction Workers Show Support for Mining Project Near Ely

The project was not on the agenda for discussion

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of building trades union workers voiced their support for the twin metals project during a Saint Louis County board meeting.

those workers say the proposed copper nickel mine near Ely would allow for a different form of mining while being environmentally responsible.

According to Twin Metals Mining, if the project is approved by regulators it could bring more than 600 full time jobs and more than 1,000 spin off jobs for Northeastern Minnesota

“These jobs are important for our area. important for our members,” said a union spokesperson Dan Snidarich.

“We bring this money back to our communities, we spend it here and reinvest in the communities and keep our kids in our schools and its an all around good thing for everybody,” Snidarich continues

The county board did not have a formal vote today showing their support for the mining project, which has drawn concern from multiple environmental groups.