Visit Duluth’s Annual Meeting Honors Tourism Workers

The meeting allows for Visit Duluth and their partners to share what they are doing to make Duluth a destination city.

DULUTH, Minn. – National travel and tourism week is underway and to celebrate visit Duluth held its annual meeting at the Greysolon Ballroom.

“Tourism is a huge industry here in Duluth we have not only 6.7 million visitors a year but that’s an economic impact of about $950 million so it’s a very large industry for us, and also it employs about 17,000 people in Duluth,” said Maarja Anderson-Hewitt, the media communications manager for Visit Duluth.

Visit Duluth stresses everyone from business owners to cooks and cleaners are responsible for making Duluth such a tourism hub.