Volunteers Pitch in To Clean Up Enger Park

With 129 parks and about 11,000 acres, Duluth needs some volunteer help getting the parks ready for the summer tourism season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Parks and Recreation crews are pushing ahead to prepare the city parks for the summer season.

Volunteers met up with parks and recreation employees to help clean up at Enger Park.

School groups and volunteers have been out all week helping to prepare some of the larger Duluth parks for hundreds of visitors a day in the coming months.

“We love trees we love nature and of course they deposit things called leaves and we need a little extra help, some extra elbow grease to get things rolling,” said Larry Mishkar a summer employee for Duluth Parks and Recreation.

One brand new Duluth resident was even out pitching in and learning about the Northland.

“It’s gorgeous out and just helping people out with the gorgeous park that I’ve never been to so it’s fun just exploring, and getting to know the history of this park and meeting new people,” said Chelsea Hurst, a new Duluth resident.

Since the snow has finally melted, the parks department is in a final big push to rake the leaves so grass can grow, and help from the community is greatly appreciated.

“This is such a well–used park and it’s such a big community park that when the community comes in and helps us to keep it clean and get it going again for the spring it’s just really a good feeling,” said park maintenance worker for the city of Duluth, Dena Petite.

Overall, Duluth’s green spaces are for the public and tourists and that’s why so many people come to the Northland, to experience the great outdoors.

“I love seeing people outside and that’s why I work for parks and rec because I want to do whatever I can to empower people to do whatever I can to come out into nature be here, to listen to the peace bell in the background to climb the tower and breathe in fresh air,” said Mishkar.