Wolfpack Boys Lacrosse Pick Up Road Win over Stealth

The Duluth boys lacrosse team improve to 7-1 on the season.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Jayden Erie led the way with four goals as the Duluth boys lacrosse team defeated Hermantown/Proctor 11-6 Tuesday night at Egerdahl Field.

James Holak and Jackson Hill each chipped in with two goals to help the Wolfpack improve to 7-1 on the season.