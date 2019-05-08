Bent Paddle to Celebrate 6th Anniversary with Festiversary Celebration

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle Brewing Company will be hosting their annual Festiversary celebration on Saturday, May 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The block party-style celebration will feature live music on two stages, food, family activities, and of course plenty of beer.

Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased in the Bent Paddle taproom until 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Mary 11 or online at bentpaddlebrewing.com until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Mary 9.

Day-of tickets are $25 at the gate. Under 21 and designated driver tickets are $10.

The event will take place at the Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Street and Lots located at 1832 & 1912 West Michigan Street.

For more information about the event you can visit http://bentpaddlebrewing.com/festiversary/.