Charter Boats Dock in Minnesota Slip for Upcoming Season

For some, season is already underway.

DULUTH, Minn.- As snow is falling, the Charter boats in the Minnesota Slip are docked.

The Charter fishing season in Duluth is already underway.

The owner of Happy Hooker Charters, one of the longest running charters in the city, said they’re receiving bookings at double the pace of last year, no matter the nasty weather blanketing the Northland now.

“So what makes a goof fishing year is the weather setting it up so that the fish are here at this end of the lake and we’re able to go out and get them,” said Captain Peter Dahl, owner of Happy Hooker.

Happy Hooker’s boats include the “Nauti Hooker” and the “Five-Star Hooker.”

The owner says weekend bookings go faster than weekdays. Those who want to charter fish in August should start booking now.

Happy Hooker has been in business on Lake Superior for over 30 years.