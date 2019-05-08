Duluth Coffee Company to Open new Cafe Location

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Coffee Company is opening its second location within The Ripple Bar located inside Hoops Brewing Company.

The new café will include a full espresso bar, brewed coffee and baked goods from Great Harvest Bread Company.

In a recent press release, the company said, “This location was chosen based on the synergy that Duluth Coffee Company has with both The Ripple Bar and Hoops Brewing Company. All three companies put a strong emphasis on quality, craft and community, so it only seems right that something would blossom.”

The grand opening event will take place on Saturday, June 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Ripple Bar located at 325 South Lake Avenue.

The event will feature live music by Actual Wolf and Friends, coffee, food by Great Harvest Bread Company and retail offerings.