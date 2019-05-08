Gary-New Duluth Dog Park Named After Fallen K9 Haas

DULUTH, Minn.- The Gary-New Duluth Dog Park is being renamed to honor fallen Duluth police K-9 Haas for his sacrifice.

Haas was shot and killed during a domestic incident in January.

The Gary-New Duluth Development Alliance is renaming the dog park to also show support for the Duluth Police Department.

A plaque designed especially to recognize the fallen K-9 will reside within the dog park.

A Duluth police flag will also fly alongside the plaque.

Duluth police officer Aaron Haller was Haas’ handler.

Officer Haller’s mother, Kisty, who is a member of the Gary New Duluth Development Alliance, says she can only imagine how her son is feeling about this great honor.

“I’m sure he will be honored. He’ll be sad, but he’ll be happy to know Haas will be remembered for ever and ever. It will also be a place his girls can come to read about what happened. It will be a place of history for our family actually,” said Kisty Haller.

Fran Morris, who is also a fellow board member, says renaming the park was very appropriate.

“We support the police greatly. We have such a great police force in Duluth. We thought this would be a fitting response to that pride we have for them,” said Morris.

The Gary-New Duluth Redevelopment Alliance hopes this will remind the community of the sacrifice officers make on a daily basis.

The plaque is expected to be installed within the next two weeks.

An official ribbon cutting is planned for June 6 at 5 p.m.