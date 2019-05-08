Hibbing High School Student Arrested

HIBBING, Minn. – All Hibbing area schools were placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning due to the arrest of a juvenile male that attends the Hibbing High School.

Hibbing police say officers were dispatched to the 2600 Block of 6th Avenue East for a disturbance call. During their investigation, officers learned one of the parties involved in the incident attended Hibbing High School.

The student was arrested at the high school without incident.

Hibbing High School Superintendent Brad Johnson told Fox 21, the schools were on lockdown for a couple of minutes during the incident.

Authorities say the incident was not related to the school and no weapons were recovered from the school.

Hibbing police say the public is not in any danger.