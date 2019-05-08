Jazz Lunch at University of Wisconsin-Superior

UWS held a different kind of music event today at Yellowjacket Union

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Today, those in the music department at Wisconsin-Superior filled the Yellowjacket Union with a different kind of music.

At the end of each semester, music students get together to play some jazz as students can listen to something different while they prepare for finals next week.

Sawyer Jones, a student at UWS, says “I think its just a good way to get people to hear something they don’t usually listen too. And it’s a great passion for all of us to just be able to play jazz for people”.

Next Friday, these same students will be performing at the UWS Holden Fine Arts Center beginning at 5:30.