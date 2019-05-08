Juniper Network Trains Volunteers to Work with Chronic Pain Patients

The next workshop is August 6th through September 10th.

DULUTH, Minn. – Those suffering with chronic pain can face a difficult situations, especially when it comes to managing it.

The Minnesota-based Juniper Network held a training session at the Mesabi building on West First Street in Duluth.

They taught volunteers how to work with pain patients who face multiple issues including self empowerment and how to keep an active lifestyle.

“Workshops I have facilitated, I have seen improvements and the return of joy, happiness, and the reduction of some symptoms. I’ve seen changes in people positive changes,” said Juniper trainer Catherine Sampson.

The next workshop in our area starts August 6th at The Fond–Du– Lac Community Center.