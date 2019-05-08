Kids Practice Reading with Canines at West Duluth Public Library

Organizers say it's a good way for kids with reading trouble to practice.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a perfect Wednesday afternoon for being inside reading at the West Duluth Branch Library.

Kids got a chance to practice their reading skills out loud to a very relaxed listener – a licensed therapy dog, named Moe.

“Some are a little bit reluctant reading and often feel judged by human audiences and a dog is a nice non–judgmental loving audience that some kids feel more comfortable practicing out loud to,” said Curt Leitz, Moe’s Certified Therapy Dog Handler.

Moe will be available to be read to again at the Mt. Royal Branch Public Library on Monday the 13th.