Meghan and Harry Name son Archie Harrison

LONDON (AP) — Tired but beaming, Meghan and Prince Harry showed the public their baby son’s face for the first time on Wednesday, and also revealed his name: Archie.

The royal couple said their son, seventh in line to the British throne, is named Archibald Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. They have not chosen a grander title for the baby, who is not a prince but could have been named a lord.

The announcement came hours after the proud parents posed for cameras, helping to satisfy a huge global appetite for images and details about their newborn son.

The couple left the photo call to introduce the baby to his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The infant is the eighth great-grandchild of 93-year-old Elizabeth, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.