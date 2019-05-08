Minnesota Drivers Caught Driving Distracted, Including Watching “Parks and Rec,” Facetiming, and Texting

1,927 drivers cited in three-week period

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced that 1,927 drivers in the state of Minnesota have been cited for using their phones behind-the-wheel during a three-week period in April.

The DPS said the three-week timeframe was part of a statewide law enforcement campaign from April 8th to the 30th to crack down on distracted driving.

Some of the drivers were caught streaming shows while behind-the-wheel, like “Parks and Rec” and “Law and Order.”

In Duluth, a 21 year-old man was cited for posting a photo on Facebook of a new shirt he had just bought.

An eighteen year-old woman was clocked going 96 mph while Facetiming near St. Peter.

A 34 year-old dad in Grand Marais was driving with his two children in the backseat while texting a babysitter.

Other distractions drivers were cited for include texting, checking emails, and in one instance, even playing chess.

A total of 83 drivers in Duluth were cited for distracted driving during the three-week campaign.

To read the full report, click here.

Last year, 1,576 drivers were cited for driving while distracted in the campaign that spanned just two weeks.

Coming up on August 1st, a new Minnesota state law hits the books that will ban drivers from using their phones with their hands while behind-the-wheel.

The new law means drivers can only operate their phones hands-free, such as using voice commands or single-touch activation to operate music, GPS directions, or make texts and calls.

The only times a driver can use their phone with their hands while driving is during emergency situations. You can learn more about the law at HandsFreeMN.org.