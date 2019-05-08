Minnesota Fishing Preview

It may be snowing today, but thousands will be out on the lake fishing this weekend

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s a cold and snowy forecast, but come this weekend, Minnesota fishermen will be hitting the waters as the 2019 season kicks off Saturday.

As the opener approaches the rush is on to get fishing supplies. Some always wait until the last minute, but weather has also played a huge role in the shopping delay.

Russ Francicso, Owner at Marine General says “this year it’s really the weather. We had ice out here not that long ago and we even had skim ice the other day on the big lake so it’s cooled everything down, lakes are just opening up, it’s been wet”.

Employees at R J Sport & Cycle offer up a reminder to those hitting the water this weekend to make sure your boat is ready.

Tony Bianchi, Salesman at R J Sport & Cycle states “you want it to run pretty smooth on the stand or on the back of the boat. If it’s idle and rough, or if its not running smoothly you want to definitely put some new spark plugs in it, maybe make sure you got some good fresh gas in there and replace that fuel filter”.

The last thing you want to do is get stranded out in the middle of the lake and have to paddle back. Rain or shine, thousands will be fishing this weekend here in Minnesota.