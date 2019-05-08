Police: Superior Middle School Student Brought Knives to School, Caused Lockdown

No Other Weapons Were Found

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department has released more details regarding the Superior Middle School being placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.

According to police, the school was locked down after a knife fell out of a student’s clothing while playing in the gym.

The child admitted to having the knife and also pointed out another knife in the gym.

The student’s locker was searched and no other weapons were found.

According to reports, the incident was handled by an assistant principal and Police School Liaison Officer. Additional police officers were not called to assist.

Authorities say the student did not make threats towards other students or school staff and the incident is being handled within the school.