Rails Baseball Top Panthers in Snow-Shortened Game

Zach Gunderson kept South Ridge off the board to get the win for Proctor.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Zach Gunderson finished with 12 strikeouts as the Proctor baseball team blanked South Ridge 1-0 in five innings Wednesday afternoon at Egerdahl Field. The game was called due to snow.

Gunderson allowed just one hit to the Panthers and also had two of the Rails’ four hits on the day, as well as scoring the deciding run for the team.