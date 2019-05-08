Saints Look to Recapture UMAC Crown, ‘Jackets Aiming for Upsets

UWS will open the tourney against Crown and the winner will face CSS in the semi-finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – The college baseball regular season is over and done. But now it’s playoff time and with that comes a lot of drama.

The UMAC baseball tourney begins Thursday at Wade Stadium as St. Scholastica won their 23rd straight regular season title. But for the first time in over two decades, the Saints will not be the reigning champs which is fine for them as they look to recapture their UMAC crown and head back to the NCAA tournament.

Wisconsin-Superior will be one of the other four teams in the tournament. The Yellowjackets will definitely rely on their bats as they led the UMAC in home runs and were second in hits.

The ‘Jackets will open the tourney with an elimination game against Crown at 1 p.m. Winner will face CSS later in the day.