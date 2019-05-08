Students Battle It Out At Lake Superior College’s 16th Annual Robot War Competition

Mesabi East, Cromwell/Wright, Proctor, and Wrenshall high school students also competed.

DULUTH, Minn. – Students from both Lake Superior College and local high schools got the chance to battle it out today during the 16th Annual Robot War Competition.

A total of 15 teams competed one on one in a tournament style battle at LSC’s downtown center.

All of which were fighting to be the last robot standing.

Over the last 15 weeks, students spent time designing and manufacturing the robots just for the competition.

“Well we weren’t expecting to do much so it was fun to see,” said LSC student Jake Dubla.

“For all the hard work that our group put in to this and then seeing it perform is a pretty cool thing,” Dubla continues.

An LSC instructor says the process leading up to the competition teaches students valuable lessons.

“Well not only team work, they learn how to weld. they learn how to machine components, how to assemble and make blue prints,” said Machine Technology Instructor Max Udovich.

“All in all it promotes manufacturing, robotics and team work,” Udovich continues.

The LSC Deadly Pizza team walked away with the bragging rights and a silver medallion.