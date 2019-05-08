Superior Competitive Dance Team Focuses on Inclusive Performance

Team Features Wheelchair and Deaf Dancers

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A competitive dance team in Superior gets special honors, taking home an award recognizing them for showing passion for dance onstage and off.

Sterling Silver Studio is lined with trophies, and team group pictures on the walls. One team highlights the new perspective the studio is giving to dance, it’s an all-abilities team.

“We take a different approach to performing arts and what we do with students,” said Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz.

The message of the “March to the Sea” team is to be true to yourself.

“You don’t have to follow everybody else,” said Libby Goodell. “You can be your own person. Be unique, you don’t have to be twins.

The dances have very different backgrounds but all have a passion for movement, including dance is a 15-year-old Maddie Galovich.

“I started dance because my sister was always in dance, my little sister. She had a ton of fun,” said Galovich, who dances from a wheelchair. “It’s okay to be yourself, you don’t have to fit in with everybody else, and you’re your own person. It’s okay to be different.”

Sterling Silver Studio recently won a “Passion for Dance” award at a Midwest dancing competition.