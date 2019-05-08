UWS Chamber Orchestra to Host Upcoming Performances

One Performance is Happening on the Campus of UWS, With the Other Taking Place in Duluth

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – It’s a busy week for the talented musical performers at UWS as they have two upcoming concerts this week. One of them is taking place across the bridge in Duluth.

The UW-Superior Orchestra will close out its season performing Mozart’s Requiem along with showcasing the winners of the 2019 Orchestra Concerto Competition.

The concert is taking place Thursday, May 9 from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Thorpe Langley Auditorium on the campus of UWS.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Then on Friday, May 10, The UW-Superior Choruses and Orchestra will perform Mozart’s immortal Requiem in D Minor at 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Duluth.

This beloved masterwork was left unfinished at the time of Mozart’s death and has become one of the most famous pieces of choral/orchestral music in the world.

The performance will be conducted by Michael Fuchs and will also feature Vicki Fingalson, Sarah Lawrence, Cal Metts, and Jeffrey Madison as soloists.

Tickets for this event can also be purchased at the door.