Vulnerable Adult Missing From Canosia Township

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A resident was reported missing from an adult foster care home in Canosia Township on Sunday.

Julian Daniel Decoux was last seen outside the home Sunday afternoon according to staff members.

A search was conducted by deputies and volunteers from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office aided by canines and aerial drones, but Decoux was not located.

He was last seen wearing a bright green winter hat, an orange hooded sweatshirt, a black vest, black pants, and grey tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact 911 or the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division in Duluth at 218-336-4350.