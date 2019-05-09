2019 Arrowhead Youth Games Opening Doors for Kids with Disabilities

Some kids competed in races and played parachute games.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids with disabilities can often be bound by obstacles, but doors are opening to new opportunities thanks to the 2019 Arrowhead Youth Games.

The annual day camp welcomes kids with disabilities from schools across the Northland to help them discover ways to keep an active lifestyle.

Each year nearly 300 kids visit the University of Minnesota Duluth Ward Wells Field House take part in the games.

The camp exposes the kids to a wide array of adaptive sports and activities they might not have opportunities to experience.

“A lot of times they don’t know what they don’t know so it’s hard to do new things unless somebody is there to show them,” said Minnesota Adapted Physical Education Committee member Kay Oling.

The extravaganza is a collaborative effort between UMD, Courage Kenny Northland, and other regional schools.

We caught up with one UMD student who says she hopes other students gain an appreciation for events like the youth games.

“I think I would like students to look at the big picture and see that in the world there is a way for everyone to get involved no matter where they are or what their life is like.” said Public Health student Alyssia Pucel.

Over one hundred volunteers are used to assist with activities for the annual Arrowhead Youth Games.

Organizers say they are hoping for more recreational opportunities involving able body people and kids with disabilities in the future.