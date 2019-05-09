Bus Bike Walk Initiative Continues with a Pop-Up Bike Shop

The bike shop was a free way to make repairs on bikes.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Bus Bike Walk initiative continued with a one day pop–up bike shop at Wade Bowl Park.

The Zeitgeist Community partnered with mechanics from Ski Hut, The Bike Cave and Community Action Duluth to fix people’s bikes for free.

The pop–up was a way to push people to make the small fixes on their bikes necessary to keep them riding throughout the season.

“If somebody gets a flat tire and their chain falls off, it renters their bike useless, it just ends up sitting all summer long, so we wanted to do this as a way to get people here to get those easy fixes, so they can get back on their bikes,” Bus Bike Walk coordinator Shawna Mullen said.

The Bus Bike Walk initiative will continue into the Summer with events every day. The next pop–up bike shop will be June 13 at the Lincoln Park Farmer’s Market.