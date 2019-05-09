Duluth Coffee Company Breaking ‘Grounds’ in Hoops Brewing

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Coffee Company will soon have a presence in Canal Park.

They are expanding to have a location inside Hoops Brewing, planning to open June 1st.

Duluth Coffee will operate in Hoops Brewing from 6 a.m. until the Ripple Bar opens in the late afternoon.

Owner Eric Faust said he’s excited to bring the world of coffee and craft beer together in one place for customers.

“So what we’re trying to do is create a truly epic space to come in and vibe,” Faust said.

“A place where they can come early in the morning for the best coffee in Duluth, and come in the afternoon and evening for some of the best cocktails in Duluth.”

Duluth Coffee Company’s original location on Superior Street will remain open.

Faust added that the expansion opens up the possibility for some coffee cocktails as well.