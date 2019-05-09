Hawk Ridge Trail Damaged by Vehicle

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth is warning people to follow posted trail signs.

This comes after somebody drove their truck on a trail at Hawk Ridge creating a mess of damage that will be costly to fix.

“There’s about 200 yards that were impacted with his tires that were sunken into the trail and so we are working with this individual to assess the damage come up with an overall cost and we’ll be working with him to collect the restitution for that damage,” said Kate Van Daele, the public information officer for the city of Duluth.

The trail off Skyline Parkway is only meant for walkers, bicyclists, and horses in the summer, and snowmobiles in the winter.