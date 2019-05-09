Keller Williams Realty to Host RED Day at Lester Park in Duluth

RED Day Stands for Renew, Energize and Donate and is Observed Every Year by the Company

DULUTH, Minn. – Keller Williams Realty of Duluth is looking for your help to make Lester Park sparkle Thursday, May 9.

The day is also known as RED Day, which stands for Renew, Energize and Donate.

The annual celebration happens on the second Thursday of May.

RED Day serves as a way to make a difference in the lives of others and bettering the communities that the staff serve lies at the heart of the Keller Williams culture.

Staff say this observance defines who they are and is a natural extension of their commitment to the highest level of professional customer service.

This event is recognized by the company worldwide.

Locally, staff with Keller Williams will be hosting a cleanup event at Lester Park in Duluth starting at 3:00 p.m.

A community BBQ will be taking place from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in Lester Park thanks to generous sponsors and donors in the community.

Donations for new picnic tables to be purchased for the park can be made out to:

RED DAY- Cheryl Skafte,

Duluth Parks and Recreation

411 West 1st Street

Duluth, MN 55802

Click here for more information.