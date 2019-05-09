North Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of New Location in Downtown Duluth

North Homes has been helping youth for over 25 years.

DULUTH, Minn. – North Homes Children and Family Services is celebrating the grand opening of their new location after expanding its reach to offer quality mental health care for youth in the Northland.

The Grand Rapids based nonprofit started its service in Duluth in 2011.

The organization provides counseling and therapy sessions to youth.

They also offer families help with adoption and foster care.

The new location is expected to increase both access and delivery to those resources.

“When you look at communities regionally, were in grand rapids and Bemidji and looking at the Duluth area. we were having kids come our way,” said CEO Jim Christmas.

North homes employs 300 employees among their three locations to help more than 6,000 kids a year.