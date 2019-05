Rails Softball Battle Back to Top Hunters

DULUTH, Minn. – In a game that went back and forth, Proctor would hang on for the road win over Duluth Denfeld 8-4 Thursday afternoon at Wade Field.

The Rails opened the game with a 2-0 lead. The Hunters would score four runs in the fourth to take the lead. But Proctor would battle back to take the lead and hold on for the win.