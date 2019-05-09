Spring Snow Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power

DULUTH, Minn. – A record breaking May snow storm has left over 2,000 people without power throughout the region.

According to the Lake Country Power outage map, roughly 2,237 customers are still without power as of 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

In a recent Twitter post the company said, “All available crews are assisting to help restore power for more than 2,000 members that remain affected by last night’s heavy snowfall.” The company attributes the outages due to the wet, heavy snow.

According to the Minnesota Power outage map, roughly 400 customers are still without power as of 10:00 a.m. Thursday with crews working to restore power as soon as possible.

You can get the latest power outage information for Lake Country Power here: http://outage.lcp.coop/#viewer-menu-parent.

You can get the latest power outage information for Minnesota Power here: https://www.mnpower.com/OutageCenter/OutageMap.