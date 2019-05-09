Stamping Out Hunger with Letter Carriers Food Drive

Food Drive hits this Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- You probably already received the bags in the mail.

They’re for this Saturday, when Northlanders can help their fellow neighbors with the 27th Annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

People are asked to leave bags with non-perishable, unexpired, unopened food by your mailboxes by 9 a.m. Saturday for letter carriers to collect for local food shelves.

Last year Duluth collected over 73,000 lbs of food through this drive for families needing help during summer.

“Summer comes up, families are no longer in school,” said Scott Van Daele, Director of Distributive Services for CHUM. “So the free and reduced lunch and free and reduced breakfast is no longer on the table.”

“Families in need are looking for that extra boost every single month and this food provides that to the food shelf, so we are able to provide that to the families in need.”

CHUM Food Shelf is also looking for volunteers, to help collect food on Saturday. You can contact CHUM for more info.