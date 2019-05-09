Superior Residents Displaced After Electrical Fire

There Were no Injuries Reported

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Residents in a Superior apartment building will not be able to return to the effected apartment following reports of a structure fire at 1528 Ogden Avenue Thursday morning.

According to the Superior Dire Department crews were called to the location around 5:17 a.m. where they discovered light smoke and smoldering insulation in the attic.

Officials say the suspected cause is overheated electrical wiring.

Damage is estimated at $2,500. The rest of the building’s tenants should be able to return to the building on Friday.

There were no reported injuries.