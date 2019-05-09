Twin Ports Norsemen Unveil New Uniforms

The team were also joined by former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some football news now as the Twin Ports Norsemen will open their upcoming season this weekend in St. Cloud. And what better way to hype up the fans than by revealing the new uniforms.

The team held a special fundraiser across multiple locations in the area with a uniform reveal at the Player’s Sports Bar in Duluth. The Norsemen who used to be known as the Northland Blitz look to continue their success as a powerhouse in the MPFL.

If you would like to join the Norsemen or contribute to the MPFL, click here.