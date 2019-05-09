UPDATE: Body of Pilot, Missing Plane Found in River Near Moose Lake Airport

UPDATE: The Carlton County Sheriff’s office says the body of a male believed to be 65-year-old Thomas Jay Stillwell of Plymouth was recovered at the scene of the crash.

The plane was found crashed and partially submerged in the Moose Horn River around 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say an autopsy will be performed for positive identification and to determine cause of death.

HIBBING, Minn. – A small plane that went missing in eastern Minnesota has been found.

An FAA Spokesperson says the private plane was found in a river near the Moose Lake airport.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the Mooney M20J single-engine plane filed a flight plan with the Federal Aviation Administration for a Wednesday trip from the Moose Lake Carlton County Airport to the Crystal Airport in the Twin Cities. The plane was scheduled to land in Crystal at 5:15 but never arrived.

The identity of those on board the plane has not yet been released but according to the Star Tribune, the head of maintenance at the Moose Lake airport states the plane was often used by a Moose Lake physician for medical outreach.

The plane has a tail number of N111JP. The Tribune also reports it’s registered to the nonprofit Club Cherokee, which operates private aircraft for members.