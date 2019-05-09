Wisconsin Republicans Reject Medicaid Expansion

Wisconsin is one of 13 States That Have not Taken Expansion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Republicans have voted to reject Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposals to accept federal Medicaid expansion, legalize medical marijuana and increase the state minimum wage.

The Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee on Thursday voted along party lines to kill those proposals and dozens of other Evers initiatives. The vote came on the first meeting day of the panel as it works to reshape Evers’ two-year spending plan.

Democrats cited public opinion polls showing broad support for Medicaid expansion. Wisconsin is one of 13 states that have not taken expansion.

But Republicans say they don’t want to move an estimated 82,000 people onto the state Medicaid program, even though it would leverage $1.6 billion in new federal money for a host of other health care priorities.