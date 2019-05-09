Wisconsin Tourism Department Visits Superior for National Travel and Tourism Week

Pattison State Park and Amnicon Falls State Park was also visited.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, the Wisconsin Tourism deputy secretary stopped in Superior to visit a few popular attractions

First on the agenda, was Wisconsin point.

The Superior Chamber of Commerce along with mayor Jim Paine accompanied the tourism department to show them the beauty and the new features of the visitor destination.

The secretary says it is important to do these tours around the state to highlight how much of an impact tourism can have.

“199,073 citizens in Wisconsin have a job supported by tourism. That is 1 in 13 people that have a job that is sustained by the tourism economy.”

Tourism business sales in Douglas County topped nearly 150 million dollars in 2018 with visitors spending up almost ten percent compared to the previous year.