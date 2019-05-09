Yellowjackets Stun Saints on Opening Day of UMAC Baseball Tournament

The Wisconsin-Superior baseball team was able to come away with a key win over St. Scholastica.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cory Albertson got things started off with a two-run home run in the first inning as the Wisconsin-Superior baseball team knocked off top-seeded St. Scholastica 6-3 on the opening day of the UMAC tournament Thursday night at Wade Stadium.

Six different Yellowjackets scored on the night, while Braedan Barr was the only one to have multiple hits.

In the UMAC semi-finals, UWS will face Bethany Lutheran on Friday while CSS will battle Northwestern in an elimination game.