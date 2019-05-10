Bent Paddle ‘Festiversary’ Street Festival Debuts New Brews

Bent Paddle Celebrates 6 Years in Business, Offers Two New Beers Debuting Saturday

LINCOLN PARK, Minn. — Bent Paddle Brewing Co. celebrates six years in business with its annual street festival. The event includes two stages of live music, food trucks, games and family friendly activities and a lot of Bent Paddle beer.

New this year, two new brews! They will be debuting Trampled Golden Ale and Wilderness Tuxedo, taste them before they hit the shelves on May 13, 2019.

Trampled Golden Ale: American Golden Ale 4.6%ABV 20IBU

Wilderness Tuxedo: American Sour Ale, Infused with Mango + Guava

Tickets for 2019’s Festiversary are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and come with a commemorative pint glass and a free beer. Tickets for under-agers and designated drivers are $10 and come without the glass. Admission is free for children 14 and under. There is also a kids area for the young ones to play!

WHEN: Saturday May 11, 2-8pm

WHERE: Bent Paddle, 1832 West Michigan St. Duluth, MN 55806

Music Lineup

Master of Ceremonies DJ Ben Quam and the Take it with You cast MC the whole day

2 p.m. – Woodblind – Main Stage 2

2:45 p.m. – Superior Siren – Boats & Bluegrass Stage

3:15 p.m. – Fearless Moral Inventory – Main Stage

4 p.m. – Gaelynn Lea Music – Boats and Bluegrass Stage

3:30 p.m. – Glen’s Neighbor – Main Stage

5 p.m. – Toast with Mayor Larson and others

5:15 p.m. – LazyLightning420 – Boats and Bluegrass Stage

6 p.m. – Burbillies – Main Stage

6:45 p.m. – Kind Country – Boats and Bluegrass Stage

7:15 p.m. – Big Wave Dave and the Ripples – Main Stage