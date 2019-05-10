Coaches Corner: Duluth Marshall Baseball

For this week's Coaches Corner, we spoke with the Duluth Marshall baseball team who's having another dominate season.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s segment, we sit down with Duluth Marshall baseball head coach Joe Wicklund, shortstop Peter Hansen and second baseman Maddux Baggs, discussing their strong start to the season, winning for of their last five games in five innings, and their confidence level going into the playoffs.

The Hilltoppers will play at Breck on Saturday and return home on Monday to take on Grand Rapids.