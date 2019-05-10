Duluth Police ask for Public’s Help Locating Runaway Teen

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Authorities say 15-year-old D’zhae Tomaz Goodwin is 5’5”, 130 pounds with hazel eyes and a scar on his left eyebrow.

The teen has pierced ears with diamond studs. It is unknown what clothing he was last seen in; however he usually wears hoodies, sweatpants and Nike shoes.

Please contact the Duluth police department at 218-730-5560 if you have any information about his whereabouts.