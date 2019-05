Hunters Softball Outlasts Greyhounds

Duluth Denfeld hung on to defeat Duluth East in dramatic fashion.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their second meeting of the season, it was another offensive onslaught as Duluth Denfeld hung on for the 10-9 win. The Hunters beat the Greyhounds 15-13 earlier in the season.

The Greyhounds will host Bemidji on Tuesday while the Hunters will play a doubleheader at Chisago Lakes on Monday, playing St. Francis in the first game and Chisago Lakes in the second game.