Lakewood Students Spend the Day Outside Learning About the Environment

Environmental Education Day held at school.

DULUTH, Minn.- The weather was greats for students at Lakewood Elementary School to get outside and learn about the environment.

The school participated in Environmental Education Day.

It’s like a field day with various activities like bird watching, and learning about animal furs, from local organizations like the Minnesota DNR.

“We concentrate so much on reading and math and specific sciences, especially with our Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment that these kind of days go by the wayside,” said Principal Darren Sheldon.

“These days really help us focus on environment and school forests and real life day to day activities that people experience.”

Darren adds that they hope to have environmental education days more throughout the year.